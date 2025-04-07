Promising Defense Stocks Worth Watching – April 4th

Boeing, Citigroup, and General Electric are the three Defense stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Defense stocks are shares of companies that produce military equipment, technology, and related services. Their performance is often tied to government defense spending and geopolitical tensions, which can make them a relatively stable investment during uncertain economic times. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Defense stocks within the last several days.

Boeing (BA)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

Shares of NYSE BA traded down $12.88 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $138.03. 12,405,877 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,854,166. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.54 and a beta of 1.53. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $173.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $164.29. Boeing has a twelve month low of $132.84 and a twelve month high of $196.95.

Citigroup (C)

Citigroup Inc., a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

Shares of NYSE C traded down $5.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $58.00. The company had a trading volume of 25,990,951 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,943,510. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $76.08 and its 200-day moving average is $70.95. Citigroup has a 1-year low of $53.51 and a 1-year high of $84.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

General Electric (GE)

General Electric Company, doing business as GE Aerospace, designs and produces commercial and defense aircraft engines, integrated engine components, electric power, and mechanical aircraft systems. It also offers aftermarket services to support its products. The company operates in the United States, Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa.

NYSE GE traded down $14.93 during trading on Friday, reaching $172.71. 5,845,801 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,416,240. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.81. General Electric has a fifty-two week low of $146.21 and a fifty-two week high of $214.21. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $202.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $187.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $185.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.79, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.04.

