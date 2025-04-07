Promising Digital Media Stocks To Keep An Eye On – April 4th

Alibaba Group, Adobe, Rocket Companies, Digital Realty Trust, Nexstar Media Group, BCE, and Sunrun are the seven Digital Media stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Digital media stocks are shares of companies that operate in the realm of digital content, marketing, and communication technologies. They typically include firms engaged in streaming services, social media platforms, online advertising, and digital publishing, catering to a modern, internet-centric audience. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Digital Media stocks within the last several days.

Alibaba Group (BABA)

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Alibaba Group stock traded down $14.49 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $114.84. The stock had a trading volume of 36,806,207 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,582,727. The stock has a market cap of $272.76 billion, a PE ratio of 16.61, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $125.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $103.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. Alibaba Group has a 52 week low of $68.36 and a 52 week high of $148.43.

Adobe (ADBE)

Adobe Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Shares of ADBE traded down $10.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $357.25. 2,154,279 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,335,360. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $152.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.87, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.49. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $427.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $465.15. Adobe has a 1 year low of $353.12 and a 1 year high of $587.75.

Rocket Companies (RKT)

Rocket Companies, Inc., a fintech holding company, provides mortgage lending, title and settlement services, and other financial technology services in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company’s solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.

NYSE:RKT traded up $0.63 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $14.48. The company had a trading volume of 13,463,676 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,011,224. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 15.47 and a quick ratio of 15.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.26. The company has a market capitalization of $28.90 billion, a PE ratio of -90.51 and a beta of 2.39. Rocket Companies has a 52 week low of $10.06 and a 52 week high of $21.38.

Digital Realty Trust (DLR)

Digital Realty Trust, Inc. operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

Shares of NYSE:DLR traded down $1.88 on Friday, hitting $139.21. The company had a trading volume of 1,230,371 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,982,805. Digital Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $135.54 and a 1 year high of $198.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $157.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $169.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.77, a P/E/G ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.92.

Nexstar Media Group (NXST)

Nexstar Media Group, Inc. operates as a diversified media company that produces and distributes engaging local and national news, sports and entertainment content across the television and digital platforms in the United States. It owns, operates, programs, or provides sales and other services to various markets; and offers television programming services.

NXST stock traded down $10.24 during trading on Friday, reaching $156.73. The company had a trading volume of 332,456 shares, compared to its average volume of 355,787. The business has a 50 day moving average of $164.15 and a 200 day moving average of $164.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The company has a market cap of $4.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.07, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.09. Nexstar Media Group has a 52 week low of $146.04 and a 52 week high of $191.86.

BCE (BCE)

BCE Inc., a communications company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through two segments, Bell Communication and Technology Services, and Bell Media. The Bell Communication and Technology Services segment provides wireless products and services including mobile data and voice plans and devices; wireline products and services comprising data, including internet access, internet protocol television, cloud-based services, and business solutions, as well as voice, and other communication services and products; and satellite TV and connectivity services for residential, small and medium-sized business, government, and large enterprise customers.

Shares of BCE stock traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $22.90. 2,116,145 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,705,916. BCE has a 1 year low of $21.62 and a 1 year high of $36.17. The firm has a market cap of $21.11 billion, a PE ratio of 191.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.56. The company’s 50 day moving average is $23.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26.

Sunrun (RUN)

Sunrun Inc. designs, develops, installs, sells, owns, and maintains residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems; and sells services to commercial developers through multi-family and new homes.

RUN stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $6.48. The stock had a trading volume of 6,754,048 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,653,330. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.55 and a beta of 2.74. Sunrun has a 52-week low of $5.55 and a 52-week high of $22.26.

