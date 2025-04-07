Promising Gold Stocks To Watch Now – April 4th

Robinhood Markets, Coca-Cola, and Freeport-McMoRan are the three Gold stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Gold stocks are shares of companies involved in gold mining and exploration. They tend to be highly sensitive to fluctuations in the price of gold, making them a leveraged investment that can offer significant returns during bull markets but also carry a higher risk during downturns. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Gold stocks within the last several days.

Robinhood Markets (HOOD)

Robinhood Markets, Inc. operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), American depository receipts, options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company offers fractional trading, recurring investments, fully-paid securities lending, access to investing on margin, cash sweep, instant withdrawals, retirement program, around-the-clock trading, and initial public offerings participation services.

Shares of NASDAQ:HOOD traded down $3.93 during trading on Friday, reaching $34.34. The stock had a trading volume of 52,339,071 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,455,796. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.40 billion, a PE ratio of 21.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 2.14. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $48.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.62. Robinhood Markets has a 52 week low of $13.98 and a 52 week high of $66.91.

Coca-Cola (KO)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

NYSE:KO traded down $2.65 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $70.53. 11,858,520 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,980,965. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The company has a fifty day moving average of $68.57 and a 200 day moving average of $66.47. Coca-Cola has a 12 month low of $57.93 and a 12 month high of $73.95. The stock has a market cap of $303.53 billion, a PE ratio of 28.60, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.57.

Freeport-McMoRan (FCX)

Freeport-McMoRan Inc. engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

Shares of FCX stock traded down $3.94 on Friday, reaching $29.57. 23,187,387 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,495,441. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $37.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market cap of $42.49 billion, a PE ratio of 23.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.87. Freeport-McMoRan has a one year low of $28.50 and a one year high of $55.24.

