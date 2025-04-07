Promising Manufacturing Stocks To Follow Now – April 4th

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing, Exxon Mobil, GE Vernova, Salesforce, and ServiceNow are the five Manufacturing stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Manufacturing stocks are shares of companies involved in producing goods by converting raw materials into finished products. These stocks typically include businesses in sectors like automotive, electronics, and chemicals, and they often reflect broader economic trends and industrial activity levels. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Manufacturing stocks within the last several days.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (TSM)

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

Shares of TSM stock traded down $10.76 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $146.62. 21,433,734 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,391,431. The stock has a market cap of $760.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.70, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $188.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $192.25. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has a 12-month low of $125.78 and a 12-month high of $226.40.

Exxon Mobil (XOM)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock traded down $6.05 on Friday, reaching $106.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,848,526 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,712,772. Exxon Mobil has a 52 week low of $103.67 and a 52 week high of $126.34. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $111.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $113.87. The company has a market capitalization of $461.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

GE Vernova (GEV)

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

GEV traded down $32.31 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $265.35. 4,904,478 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,533,735. The company’s 50-day moving average is $337.02 and its 200 day moving average is $324.45. GE Vernova has a 52 week low of $119.00 and a 52 week high of $447.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.53 billion and a PE ratio of 47.56.

Salesforce (CRM)

Salesforce, Inc. provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

CRM stock traded down $11.90 on Friday, hitting $243.34. The company had a trading volume of 4,750,537 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,672,398. The stock has a market cap of $233.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $304.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $311.11. Salesforce has a 12-month low of $212.00 and a 12-month high of $369.00.

ServiceNow (NOW)

ServiceNow, Inc. provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

ServiceNow stock traded down $46.86 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $727.21. 1,533,838 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,428,059. The business’s 50-day moving average is $925.88 and its 200-day moving average is $981.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $149.81 billion, a PE ratio of 106.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 1.03. ServiceNow has a 12-month low of $637.99 and a 12-month high of $1,198.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

