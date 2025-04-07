Prudential Financial Inc. Has $1.21 Million Holdings in Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD)

Prudential Financial Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD – Free Report) by 36.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,708 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,430 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Boyd Gaming were worth $1,212,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Boyd Gaming by 274.2% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 112,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,143,000 after acquiring an additional 82,258 shares during the last quarter. AXQ Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Boyd Gaming during the 4th quarter worth $674,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Boyd Gaming by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 439,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,849,000 after buying an additional 28,038 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Boyd Gaming in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,968,000. Finally, Boston Partners grew its position in Boyd Gaming by 36.9% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,955,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,185,000 after acquiring an additional 1,065,887 shares during the last quarter. 76.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BYD has been the subject of a number of research reports. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Boyd Gaming in a report on Friday, February 7th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Boyd Gaming from $74.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley cut Boyd Gaming from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $82.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Monday, February 24th. StockNews.com lowered Boyd Gaming from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on Boyd Gaming from $79.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $95.00.

Boyd Gaming Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of NYSE BYD opened at $61.81 on Monday. Boyd Gaming Co. has a 52-week low of $49.34 and a 52-week high of $80.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $72.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.17. The company has a market capitalization of $5.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 1.31.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.21. Boyd Gaming had a net margin of 14.70% and a return on equity of 35.97%. Equities analysts forecast that Boyd Gaming Co. will post 6.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Boyd Gaming Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 17th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This is an increase from Boyd Gaming’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 17th. Boyd Gaming’s payout ratio is presently 11.58%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Boyd Gaming

In other news, Chairman Marianne Boyd Johnson sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.68, for a total value of $3,884,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,346,628 shares in the company, valued at $104,606,063.04. This trade represents a 3.58 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director William R. Boyd sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.32, for a total value of $1,189,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,472,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $116,835,980.40. This trade represents a 1.01 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 66,125 shares of company stock valued at $5,158,490. 27.94% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Boyd Gaming Company Profile

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania. The company operates through Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, Midwest & South, and Online segments.

