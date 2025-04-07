Prudential Financial Inc. Has $1.29 Million Holdings in GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO)

Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO – Free Report) by 202.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,682 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,854 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in GXO Logistics were worth $1,291,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GXO. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of GXO Logistics by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,332,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,977,000 after buying an additional 212,254 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in GXO Logistics by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,631,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,083,000 after acquiring an additional 66,232 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB grew its stake in shares of GXO Logistics by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 2,050,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,175,000 after acquiring an additional 250,000 shares in the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of GXO Logistics by 53.5% in the fourth quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 2,008,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,355,000 after purchasing an additional 699,636 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of GXO Logistics by 1.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,982,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,279,000 after purchasing an additional 29,992 shares in the last quarter. 90.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GXO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of GXO Logistics from $67.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target (down from $74.00) on shares of GXO Logistics in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Barclays cut their price objective on GXO Logistics from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on GXO Logistics from $63.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Truist Financial began coverage on shares of GXO Logistics in a report on Thursday, March 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.00.

Shares of GXO stock opened at $34.23 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $40.61 and its 200 day moving average is $48.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.57, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.56. GXO Logistics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.70 and a 12 month high of $63.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.06. GXO Logistics had a return on equity of 11.16% and a net margin of 1.14%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that GXO Logistics, Inc. will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

GXO Logistics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company provides warehousing and distribution, order fulfilment, e-commerce, reverse logistics, and other supply chain services. As of December 31, 2023, it operated in approximately 974 facilities. The company serves various customers in the e-commerce, omnichannel retail, technology and consumer electronics, food and beverage, industrial and manufacturing, consumer packaged goods, and others.

