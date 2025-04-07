Prudential Financial Inc. Sells 2,330 Shares of Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS)

Prudential Financial Inc. reduced its position in Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS – Free Report) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 61,021 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,330 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Cars.com were worth $1,057,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CARS. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in Cars.com by 35.9% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 280,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,939,000 after acquiring an additional 74,133 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cars.com by 193.0% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cars.com by 60.3% during the 4th quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 6,855 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Cars.com during the fourth quarter worth approximately $186,000. Finally, Amundi lifted its stake in Cars.com by 164.1% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 29,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,000 after buying an additional 18,240 shares during the period. 89.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CARS stock opened at $10.71 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.34. Cars.com Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.87 and a 12 month high of $21.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $683.80 million, a PE ratio of 18.47 and a beta of 1.92.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CARS. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Cars.com in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of Cars.com from $21.00 to $14.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Cars.com from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Cars.com presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.90.

Cars.com Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital automotive marketplace that connects local car dealers to consumers in the United States. The company offers a suite of digital solutions that creates connections between individuals researching cars or looking to purchase a car with car dealerships and automotive original equipment manufacturers.

