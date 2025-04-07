Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) Shares Purchased by Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS – Free Report) by 32.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 51,934 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,741 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in Qualys were worth $7,282,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Qualys by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 456,540 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $64,016,000 after buying an additional 3,848 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Qualys by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 7,833 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,095,000 after acquiring an additional 933 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Qualys during the fourth quarter worth approximately $15,937,000. Trust Point Inc. acquired a new position in Qualys in the 4th quarter valued at $376,000. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its holdings in Qualys by 26.9% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 4,253 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $596,000 after purchasing an additional 902 shares in the last quarter. 99.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other Qualys news, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.49, for a total value of $941,430.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 225,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,321,173.97. This trade represents a 3.01 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Joo Mi Kim sold 4,487 shares of Qualys stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $628,180.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 112,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,785,980. The trade was a 3.83 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,960 shares of company stock worth $3,465,246 in the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on QLYS. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Qualys from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 7th. StockNews.com cut Qualys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Qualys from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Qualys from $170.00 to $163.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Northland Securities reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $146.00 price target (down previously from $150.00) on shares of Qualys in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $144.36.

Qualys Trading Down 3.8 %

Shares of QLYS opened at $118.59 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $133.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $136.49. Qualys, Inc. has a twelve month low of $116.67 and a twelve month high of $174.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion, a PE ratio of 25.50 and a beta of 0.71.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The software maker reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.16). Qualys had a return on equity of 38.52% and a net margin of 28.59%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Qualys, Inc. will post 3.85 EPS for the current year.

Qualys Profile

Qualys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based platform delivering information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which include Cybersecurity Asset Management and External Attack Surface Management; Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response; Web Application Scanning; Patch Management; Custom Assessment and Remediation; Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response; Context Extended Detection and Response; Policy Compliance; File Integrity Monitoring; and Qualys TotalCloud, as well as Cloud Workload Protection, Cloud Detection and Response, Cloud Security Posture Management, Infrastructure as Code, and Container Security.

