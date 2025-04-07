Quanterix Co. (NASDAQ:QTRX) Shares Sold by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. lessened its stake in Quanterix Co. (NASDAQ:QTRX – Free Report) by 25.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,439,805 shares of the company’s stock after selling 825,798 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.06% of Quanterix worth $25,935,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Easterly Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Quanterix by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC now owns 954,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,152,000 after acquiring an additional 78,862 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Quanterix by 23.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 270,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,871,000 after purchasing an additional 52,097 shares during the period. Pier Capital LLC increased its position in Quanterix by 32.8% during the fourth quarter. Pier Capital LLC now owns 679,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,225,000 after purchasing an additional 167,882 shares during the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC raised its stake in Quanterix by 117.8% during the fourth quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 35,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 19,203 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Quanterix by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,217,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,569,000 after purchasing an additional 19,386 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.48% of the company’s stock.

Quanterix Price Performance

Shares of QTRX opened at $5.94 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.40. The stock has a market cap of $230.33 million, a PE ratio of -5.60 and a beta of 1.35. Quanterix Co. has a 1-year low of $5.62 and a 1-year high of $21.89.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Quanterix ( NASDAQ:QTRX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.03). Quanterix had a negative net margin of 30.12% and a negative return on equity of 11.74%. The company had revenue of $35.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.93 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Quanterix Co. will post -0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on QTRX. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Quanterix from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. Scotiabank reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Quanterix in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th.

About Quanterix

Quanterix Corporation, a life sciences company, engages in development and marketing of digital immunoassay platforms that advances precision health for life sciences research and diagnostics in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company offers HD-X instrument, a protein detection platform; and SR-X instrument that enables researchers to apply Simoa detection in an expanded range of applications.

