Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS) Stock Holdings Lessened by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System lessened its holdings in shares of Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS – Free Report) by 5.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 173,736 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 10,267 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.16% of Rambus worth $9,184,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of RMBS. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Rambus by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,594,979 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $665,771,000 after purchasing an additional 31,645 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Rambus by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,819,125 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $203,463,000 after purchasing an additional 164,830 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Rambus by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,184,370 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $221,186,000 after buying an additional 68,975 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Rambus by 0.8% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,621,342 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $110,693,000 after buying an additional 21,053 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Rambus in the fourth quarter valued at $94,368,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.54% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Rambus from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Rambus from $62.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Robert W. Baird set a $90.00 price objective on Rambus in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. StockNews.com cut Rambus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price target on Rambus from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rambus has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.71.

Insider Transactions at Rambus

In other news, CEO Luc Seraphin sold 10,000 shares of Rambus stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.88, for a total value of $508,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 346,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,647,422.72. The trade was a 2.80 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Xianzhi Sean Fan sold 52,327 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.02, for a total transaction of $3,559,282.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 93,841 shares in the company, valued at $6,383,064.82. The trade was a 35.80 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 86,952 shares of company stock valued at $5,501,055. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Rambus Price Performance

RMBS opened at $43.13 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $57.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.85. The company has a market capitalization of $4.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.98 and a beta of 1.20. Rambus Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.43 and a 1-year high of $69.15.

About Rambus

Rambus Inc provides semiconductor products in the United States, South Korea, Singapore, and internationally. The company offers DDR memory interface chips, including DDR5 and DDR4 memory interface chips to module manufacturers, OEMs, and hyperscalers; silicon IP, such as interface and security IP solutions that move and protect data in advanced data center, government, and automotive applications; and interface IP solutions for high-speed memory and chip-to-chip digital controller IP.

