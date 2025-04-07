Renishaw (LON:RSW) Reaches New 52-Week Low – Time to Sell?

Renishaw plc (LON:RSW – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 2,185 ($28.16) and last traded at GBX 2,205 ($28.42), with a volume of 39543 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2,319.96 ($29.90).

Renishaw Trading Down 5.6 %

The company has a current ratio of 5.81, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. The company has a market cap of £1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 2,990.42 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 3,218.72.

Renishaw (LON:RSW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported GBX 63.20 ($0.81) EPS for the quarter. Renishaw had a net margin of 14.02% and a return on equity of 10.94%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Renishaw plc will post 159.8984772 EPS for the current year.

About Renishaw

We are a world leader in measuring and manufacturing systems.

Our products give high accuracy and precision, gathering data to provide customers and end users with traceability and confidence in what they’re making. This technology also helps our customers to innovate their products and processes.

We are guided by our purpose: Transforming Tomorrow Together.

