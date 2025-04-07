Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) Shares Sold by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System lessened its holdings in shares of Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN – Free Report) by 6.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 69,320 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 4,664 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Repligen were worth $9,978,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of RGEN. Premier Fund Managers Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Repligen during the fourth quarter valued at about $592,000. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA increased its stake in Repligen by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 7,879 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,134,000 after buying an additional 992 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Repligen during the 4th quarter worth about $24,034,000. Sava Infond d.o.o. bought a new stake in shares of Repligen during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Pier Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Repligen by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Pier Capital LLC now owns 65,109 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $9,372,000 after acquiring an additional 766 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on RGEN. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Repligen in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on Repligen from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Repligen in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $155.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Repligen from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Repligen from $203.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Repligen has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $178.64.

Repligen Price Performance

RGEN stock opened at $111.94 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $150.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $147.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.29 billion, a PE ratio of -219.49, a P/E/G ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 10.44, a quick ratio of 8.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Repligen Co. has a one year low of $106.78 and a one year high of $182.52.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The biotechnology company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.03. Repligen had a negative net margin of 4.64% and a positive return on equity of 4.21%. The firm had revenue of $167.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $167.58 million. On average, analysts forecast that Repligen Co. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Margaret Pax purchased 250 shares of Repligen stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $150.69 per share, with a total value of $37,672.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $157,169.67. This trade represents a 31.53 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Repligen

Repligen Corporation develops and commercializes bioprocessing technologies and systems for use in biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands that are the binding components of Protein A affinity chromatography resins; and cell culture growth factor products.

