RHI Magnesita (LON:RHIM) Hits New 1-Year Low – Here’s What Happened

Shares of RHI Magnesita (LON:RHIM – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 2,425 ($31.26) and last traded at GBX 2,482.53 ($32.00), with a volume of 160990 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2,625 ($33.84).

RHI Magnesita Trading Down 4.0 %

The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 3,454.34 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 3,322.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 152.96. The firm has a market cap of £1.43 billion, a PE ratio of 7.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.53.

RHI Magnesita Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 22nd will be issued a €1.20 ($1.32) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 3%. This is a positive change from RHI Magnesita’s previous dividend of $0.60. RHI Magnesita’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.91%.

Insider Transactions at RHI Magnesita

RHI Magnesita Company Profile

In other news, insider Stefan Borgas sold 9,464 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 3,235 ($41.70), for a total value of £306,160.40 ($394,638.31). Insiders sold a total of 18,802 shares of company stock valued at $58,937,810 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 42.23% of the company’s stock.

RHI Magnesita is the leading global supplier of high-grade refractory products, systems and solutions which are critical for high-temperature processes exceeding 1,200°C in a wide range of industries, including steel, cement, non-ferrous metals and glass. With a vertically integrated value chain, from raw materials to refractory products and full performance-based solutions, RHI Magnesita serves customers around the world, with around 22,000 employees in 47 main production sites, 9 recycling facilities and more than 70 sales offices.

