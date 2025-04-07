RS Group (LON:RS1) Reaches New 1-Year Low – Here’s Why

RS Group plc (LON:RS1 – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 478.80 ($6.17) and last traded at GBX 485.80 ($6.26), with a volume of 2976361 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 510.50 ($6.58).
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Shore Capital upgraded RS Group to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 840 ($10.83).
RS Group Trading Down 5.3 %
Insider Activity at RS Group
In other news, insider Miles Roberts bought 7,860 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 578 ($7.45) per share, with a total value of £45,430.80 ($58,559.94). Also, insider Kate Ringrose purchased 6,880 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 578 ($7.45) per share, for a total transaction of £39,766.40 ($51,258.57). 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.
About RS Group
RS Group plc is a global product and service solutions provider for industrial customers, enabling them to operate efficiently and sustainably.
We operate in 36 markets, stock over 800,000 technical and specialist products and list an additional five million relevant for our industrial customers, sourced from over 2,500 suppliers.
