Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA) Shares Sold by Schroder Investment Management Group

Schroder Investment Management Group cut its stake in Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA – Free Report) by 35.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 99,644 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 55,049 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT were worth $1,698,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in Sabra Health Care REIT in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in Sabra Health Care REIT by 33.4% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,618 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new position in Sabra Health Care REIT during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 208.3% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 6,222 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 4,204 shares in the last quarter. 99.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Sabra Health Care REIT alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on SBRA shares. JMP Securities raised Sabra Health Care REIT from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. Finally, Citizens Jmp raised shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.33.

Sabra Health Care REIT Stock Performance

Shares of SBRA opened at $17.28 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 4.16 and a current ratio of 4.32. Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.31 and a 1 year high of $20.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $16.89 and a 200-day moving average of $17.63. The company has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.93.

Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.36. The firm had revenue of $182.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $178.01 million. Sabra Health Care REIT had a net margin of 18.02% and a return on equity of 4.60%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Sabra Health Care REIT Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. Sabra Health Care REIT’s payout ratio is currently 226.42%.

About Sabra Health Care REIT

(Free Report)

Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc engages in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property. The company was founded on May 10, 2010 and is headquartered in Tustin, CA.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sabra Health Care REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sabra Health Care REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.