Savills (LON:SVS) Sets New 12-Month Low – Here’s Why

Savills plc (LON:SVS – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 858.89 ($11.07) and last traded at GBX 867 ($11.18), with a volume of 17053 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 906 ($11.68).

Savills Trading Down 3.6 %

The firm has a market capitalization of £1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 26.74, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,016.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1,058.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.62.

Get Savills alerts:

Savills (LON:SVS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 14th. The company reported GBX 66.20 ($0.85) earnings per share for the quarter. Savills had a net margin of 1.93% and a return on equity of 6.17%. Analysts expect that Savills plc will post 76.1455526 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Savills Increases Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 10th will be given a GBX 23.10 ($0.30) dividend. This is a positive change from Savills’s previous dividend of $7.10. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 10th. This represents a yield of 2.46%. Savills’s payout ratio is presently 64.33%.

In other Savills news, insider John Waters purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 975 ($12.57) per share, for a total transaction of £9,750 ($12,567.67). 9.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Savills

(Get Free Report)

Founded in the UK in 1855, Savills is one of the world’s leading property agents. Our experience and expertise spans the globe, with 600 offices across the Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific, Africa and the Middle East.

Our scale gives us wide-ranging specialist and local knowledge, and we take pride in providing best-in-class advice as we help individuals, businesses and institutions make better property decisions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Savills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Savills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.