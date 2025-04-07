Scholastic Co. (NASDAQ:SCHL) Shares Sold by Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership trimmed its holdings in shares of Scholastic Co. (NASDAQ:SCHL – Free Report) by 27.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 323,106 shares of the company’s stock after selling 123,716 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned approximately 1.15% of Scholastic worth $6,892,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SCHL. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Scholastic by 291.6% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 41,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,319,000 after purchasing an additional 30,699 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Scholastic by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 838,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,882,000 after buying an additional 16,379 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Scholastic by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 120,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,569,000 after buying an additional 2,882 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Scholastic by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 568,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,120,000 after acquiring an additional 66,027 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Scholastic by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 81,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,741,000 after acquiring an additional 860 shares in the last quarter. 82.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Scholastic alerts:

Scholastic Trading Up 1.1 %

Scholastic stock opened at $18.24 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market cap of $512.56 million, a PE ratio of -101.33 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.09. Scholastic Co. has a 12 month low of $17.48 and a 12 month high of $38.77.

Scholastic Dividend Announcement

Scholastic ( NASDAQ:SCHL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 20th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.78) by $0.73. The company had revenue of $335.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $347.68 million. Scholastic had a negative net margin of 0.27% and a positive return on equity of 1.91%. Analysts anticipate that Scholastic Co. will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 30th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 30th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.39%. Scholastic’s payout ratio is 133.33%.

Scholastic Company Profile

(Free Report)

Scholastic Corporation publishes and distributes children’s books worldwide. It operates in three segments: Children’s Book Publishing and Distribution, Education Solutions, and International. The Children’s Book Publishing and Distribution segment engages in publication and distribution of children’s print, digital, and audio books, as well as media and interactive products through its school reading events and trade channel; and operation of school-based book clubs and book fairs in the United States.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Scholastic Co. (NASDAQ:SCHL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Scholastic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scholastic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.