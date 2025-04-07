Schroder Investment Management Group Acquires 4,512 Shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT)

Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Free Report) by 67.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 11,226 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,512 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Camden Property Trust were worth $1,288,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CPT. Allstate Corp bought a new position in Camden Property Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $376,000. DnB Asset Management AS boosted its stake in Camden Property Trust by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 18,265 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,119,000 after acquiring an additional 883 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 4,919 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $571,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 171,731 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,928,000 after purchasing an additional 5,987 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New Age Alpha Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Camden Property Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,010,000. Institutional investors own 97.22% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Richard J. Campo sold 1,043 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.06, for a total value of $114,792.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 299,092 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,918,065.52. This represents a 0.35 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Alexander J. Jessett sold 1,862 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.06, for a total value of $204,931.72. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 122,384 shares in the company, valued at $13,469,583.04. This trade represents a 1.50 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,304 shares of company stock worth $365,274. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CPT shares. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Camden Property Trust from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Camden Property Trust from $121.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Citigroup upgraded Camden Property Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Friday, March 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Camden Property Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $129.00 to $128.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Camden Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Camden Property Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $127.76.

Camden Property Trust stock opened at $110.41 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $119.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $119.01. Camden Property Trust has a 52 week low of $94.75 and a 52 week high of $127.69. The stock has a market cap of $12.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.61, a PEG ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.05. Camden Property Trust had a net margin of 10.58% and a return on equity of 3.35%. On average, research analysts forecast that Camden Property Trust will post 6.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 17th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. This is a positive change from Camden Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.80%. Camden Property Trust’s payout ratio is 280.00%.

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 500 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns and operates 172 properties containing 58,250 apartment homes across the United States.

