Schroder Investment Management Group Acquires 6,991 Shares of Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS)

Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS – Free Report) by 213.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,259 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,991 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Glaukos were worth $1,538,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Glaukos in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Asset Planning Inc bought a new stake in shares of Glaukos in the fourth quarter worth approximately $90,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Glaukos during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $125,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Glaukos during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $153,000. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Glaukos by 275.4% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.04% of the company’s stock.

Glaukos Stock Down 3.9 %

Shares of GKOS stock opened at $83.62 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 5.54 and a quick ratio of 4.71. Glaukos Co. has a one year low of $77.91 and a one year high of $163.71. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $123.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $134.70. The company has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.14 and a beta of 0.88.

Insider Buying and Selling

Glaukos ( NYSE:GKOS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $105.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.72 million. Glaukos had a negative net margin of 39.04% and a negative return on equity of 16.53%. Sell-side analysts expect that Glaukos Co. will post -1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Tomas Navratil sold 3,416 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.14, for a total transaction of $502,630.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 72,437 shares in the company, valued at $10,658,380.18. This trade represents a 4.50 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Alex R. Thurman sold 1,520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.84, for a total value of $162,396.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 53,431 shares in the company, valued at $5,708,568.04. This represents a 2.77 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GKOS. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Glaukos from $153.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Glaukos from $153.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Glaukos from $149.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $180.00 price target (up from $140.00) on shares of Glaukos in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Glaukos from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $132.00 to $162.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Glaukos presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $163.25.

About Glaukos

(Free Report)

Glaukos Corporation, an ophthalmic pharmaceutical and medical technology company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders, and retinal diseases. It offers iStent and iStent inject W micro-bypass stents that enhance aqueous humor outflow inserted in cataract surgery to treat mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma.

See Also

