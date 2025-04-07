Schroder Investment Management Group Boosts Holdings in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Free Report) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 515 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Brown & Brown were worth $1,897,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BRO. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Brown & Brown by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,940,139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,054,493,000 after acquiring an additional 1,335,964 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,901,968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,316,259,000 after purchasing an additional 94,121 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Brown & Brown during the fourth quarter worth $313,412,000. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Brown & Brown by 17.8% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,466,582 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $255,537,000 after buying an additional 371,980 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Madison Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Brown & Brown during the fourth quarter valued at $198,031,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Brown & Brown alerts:

Brown & Brown Price Performance

NYSE:BRO opened at $115.01 on Monday. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a one year low of $80.33 and a one year high of $125.68. The stock has a market cap of $32.89 billion, a PE ratio of 33.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $115.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $109.05.

Brown & Brown Dividend Announcement

Brown & Brown ( NYSE:BRO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.10. Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 17.81% and a net margin of 20.68%. Equities research analysts expect that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 5th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 5th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.34%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on BRO. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $128.00 target price on shares of Brown & Brown in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Brown & Brown from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Bank of America upped their target price on Brown & Brown from $116.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $99.00 to $97.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.67.

View Our Latest Research Report on BRO

About Brown & Brown

(Free Report)

Brown & Brown, Inc is an insurance agency, wholesale brokerage, insurance program and service organization. It engages in the provision of insurance brokerage services and casualty insurance underwriting services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Brown & Brown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brown & Brown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.