Schroder Investment Management Group Buys Shares of 14,217 MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI)

Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 14,217 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,480,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in MKS Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at $684,000. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA increased its position in shares of MKS Instruments by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 9,748 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,018,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of MKS Instruments during the 4th quarter valued at about $194,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of MKS Instruments during the 4th quarter valued at about $85,451,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in MKS Instruments by 772.7% in the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 61,447 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $6,481,000 after buying an additional 54,406 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.79% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of MKS Instruments from $156.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of MKS Instruments from $150.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on MKS Instruments in a research note on Friday, December 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $145.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup raised MKS Instruments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on MKS Instruments from $128.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, MKS Instruments presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $140.08.

MKS Instruments Price Performance

Shares of MKS Instruments stock opened at $60.29 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $94.63 and a 200 day moving average of $104.19. MKS Instruments, Inc. has a 52 week low of $54.84 and a 52 week high of $147.40. The company has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a PE ratio of 21.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.23. MKS Instruments had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 18.94%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that MKS Instruments, Inc. will post 6.94 earnings per share for the current year.

MKS Instruments Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 24th were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 24th. MKS Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.43%.

Insider Transactions at MKS Instruments

In other MKS Instruments news, Director Elizabeth Mora sold 275 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.46, for a total value of $25,426.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,607,324.64. This represents a 1.56 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Gerard G. Colella sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.53, for a total value of $836,240.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 60,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,273,577.01. This represents a 11.76 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

MKS Instruments Company Profile

MKS Instruments, Inc provides foundational technology solutions to semiconductor manufacturing, electronics and packaging, and specialty industrial applications in the United States, Germany, China, South Korea, and internationally. It operates through Vacuum Solutions Division (VSD), Photonics Solutions Division (PSD), and Material Solutions Division (MSD) segments.

