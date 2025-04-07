Schroder Investment Management Group Buys Shares of 4,708 Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI)

Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,708 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,438,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VMI. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Valmont Industries by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,990,839 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $610,531,000 after acquiring an additional 6,967 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Valmont Industries by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 640,876 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $186,204,000 after purchasing an additional 6,913 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Valmont Industries by 57.6% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 407,308 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $123,512,000 after purchasing an additional 148,811 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Valmont Industries by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 335,926 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $97,428,000 after buying an additional 4,940 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Valmont Industries by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 292,901 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $84,927,000 after buying an additional 24,224 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Valmont Industries alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on VMI. DA Davidson cut shares of Valmont Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $380.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Valmont Industries from $387.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Valmont Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 29th. Finally, William Blair cut Valmont Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st.

Valmont Industries Stock Down 4.5 %

Shares of Valmont Industries stock opened at $265.58 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.07. Valmont Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $202.01 and a 52-week high of $379.22. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $323.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $320.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.46 and a beta of 1.07.

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The industrial products company reported $3.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.63 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Valmont Industries had a net margin of 8.55% and a return on equity of 23.15%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.18 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Valmont Industries, Inc. will post 18.07 EPS for the current year.

Valmont Industries Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 28th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This is a positive change from Valmont Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 28th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. Valmont Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.83%.

Valmont Industries Profile

(Free Report)

Valmont Industries, Inc operates as manufacturer of products and services for infrastructure and agriculture markets in the United States, Australia, Brazil, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure and Agriculture. The company manufactures and distributes steel, pre-stressed concrete, composite structures for electrical transmission, substation, and distribution applications; and designs, engineers, and manufactures metal, steel, wood, aluminum, and composite poles and structures for lighting and transportation applications.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Valmont Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valmont Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.