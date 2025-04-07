Schroder Investment Management Group Cuts Holdings in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR)

Schroder Investment Management Group trimmed its position in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR – Free Report) by 95.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 143,232 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,284,293 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Amcor were worth $1,338,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Amcor by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 58,986,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $555,064,000 after acquiring an additional 1,249,868 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Amcor by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 46,052,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,358,000 after acquiring an additional 2,862,471 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amcor by 2.0% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 36,317,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,144,000 after purchasing an additional 697,320 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Amcor by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,881,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,571,000 after purchasing an additional 86,456 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vest Financial LLC raised its stake in Amcor by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 5,127,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,248,000 after purchasing an additional 348,026 shares in the last quarter. 45.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amcor Trading Down 3.7 %

Shares of NYSE AMCR opened at $9.22 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.18. Amcor plc has a fifty-two week low of $8.80 and a fifty-two week high of $11.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.26. The company has a market cap of $13.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.75, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.78.

Amcor Announces Dividend

Amcor ( NYSE:AMCR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16. The business had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.33 billion. Amcor had a return on equity of 26.14% and a net margin of 5.89%. The business’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Amcor plc will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 26th were given a $0.1275 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 26th. This represents a $0.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.53%. Amcor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 92.73%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Financial raised shares of Amcor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Amcor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. UBS Group raised Amcor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Bank of America raised Amcor from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Citigroup raised Amcor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $11.46.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Achal Agarwal bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.10 per share, for a total transaction of $101,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 88,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $898,566.70. This represents a 12.66 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

About Amcor

Amcor plc develops, produces, and sells packaging products in Europe, North America, Latin America, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The Flexibles segment provides flexible and film packaging products in the food and beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries.

