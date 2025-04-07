Schroder Investment Management Group Cuts Stake in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO)

Schroder Investment Management Group lowered its stake in shares of Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Free Report) by 83.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,173 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 26,502 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Watsco were worth $2,456,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rialto Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Watsco in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Watsco in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Quarry LP lifted its position in shares of Watsco by 57.9% in the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 90 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Atala Financial Inc bought a new position in Watsco during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Watsco during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.71% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on WSO shares. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Watsco from $540.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Watsco in a research note on Friday, January 17th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Watsco from $450.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Watsco currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $486.25.

Watsco Trading Down 3.0 %

WSO stock opened at $477.78 on Monday. Watsco, Inc. has a 12 month low of $396.82 and a 12 month high of $571.42. The stock has a market cap of $19.30 billion, a PE ratio of 36.06 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $496.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $499.43.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The construction company reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.24. Watsco had a return on equity of 17.59% and a net margin of 7.04%. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Watsco, Inc. will post 14.62 EPS for the current year.

Watsco Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 15th will be paid a $3.00 dividend. This is a positive change from Watsco’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 15th. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.51%.

About Watsco

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of air conditioning, heating, refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies in the United States and internationally. The company distributes equipment, including residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, such as gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

