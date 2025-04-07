Schroder Investment Management Group Decreases Stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI)

Schroder Investment Management Group lowered its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 29,216 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 567 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties were worth $1,394,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. CKW Financial Group raised its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 75.0% during the fourth quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties during the third quarter worth about $66,000. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 57.4% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,368 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the period. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 59.7% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,730 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GLPI opened at $47.89 on Monday. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.80 and a 52 week high of $52.60. The company has a quick ratio of 11.35, a current ratio of 11.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The stock has a market cap of $13.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.72. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $49.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.64.

Gaming and Leisure Properties ( NASDAQ:GLPI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.01. Gaming and Leisure Properties had a return on equity of 17.41% and a net margin of 51.65%. The business had revenue of $389.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $391.54 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th were issued a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.35%. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 105.92%.

In other news, SVP Matthew Demchyk sold 10,474 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.62, for a total value of $509,245.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 71,757 shares in the company, valued at $3,488,825.34. The trade was a 12.74 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director E Scott Urdang sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.89, for a total value of $254,450.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 140,953 shares in the company, valued at $7,173,098.17. This trade represents a 3.43 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 50,933 shares of company stock worth $2,533,487. Corporate insiders own 4.37% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on GLPI shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $57.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 24th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $49.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.11.

Gaming & Leisure Properties, Inc engages in the provision of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements. The company was founded on February 13, 2013 and is headquartered in Wyomissing, PA.

