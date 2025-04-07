Schroder Investment Management Group Grows Stock Holdings in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Free Report) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,384 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in STERIS were worth $1,719,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STE. Avalon Trust Co purchased a new stake in STERIS during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Human Investing LLC purchased a new stake in STERIS during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in STERIS by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 182 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division boosted its position in STERIS by 65.5% in the fourth quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 192 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of STERIS by 182.7% during the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 212 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.69% of the company’s stock.

Get STERIS alerts:

STERIS Price Performance

NYSE STE opened at $213.16 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. STERIS plc has a 12 month low of $197.82 and a 12 month high of $248.24. The stock has a market cap of $20.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.26 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s 50 day moving average is $223.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $220.44.

STERIS Dividend Announcement

STERIS ( NYSE:STE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.33 by ($0.01). STERIS had a net margin of 8.66% and a return on equity of 13.91%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that STERIS plc will post 9.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 20th were given a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. STERIS’s payout ratio is 48.41%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on STE shares. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of STERIS from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $240.00 price target on shares of STERIS in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $265.00 price objective on shares of STERIS in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $258.75.

View Our Latest Report on STERIS

About STERIS

(Free Report)

STERIS plc provides infection prevention products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, Life Sciences, and Dental. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; automated endoscope reprocessing system and tracking products; endoscopy accessories, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for STERIS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STERIS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.