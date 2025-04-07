Schroder Investment Management Group Has $1.24 Million Stock Position in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

Schroder Investment Management Group cut its holdings in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Free Report) by 19.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,353 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 794 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Waters were worth $1,244,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Waters by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,098,668 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,633,464,000 after purchasing an additional 19,456 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Waters by 106,144.4% during the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 3,087,461 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,145,386,000 after buying an additional 3,084,555 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Waters by 1.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,577,733 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $927,700,000 after buying an additional 49,194 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Waters by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,416,683 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $508,123,000 after acquiring an additional 16,703 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AKO Capital LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Waters by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 815,379 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $302,489,000 after acquiring an additional 25,172 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

Waters stock opened at $324.57 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.30, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.04. Waters Co. has a 52-week low of $279.24 and a 52-week high of $423.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $381.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $373.74.

Waters ( NYSE:WAT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The medical instruments supplier reported $4.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.02 by $0.08. Waters had a net margin of 21.56% and a return on equity of 46.31%. On average, equities analysts predict that Waters Co. will post 12.86 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Baird R W raised Waters from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Waters from $430.00 to $410.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Waters from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $396.00 to $407.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Waters from $380.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Waters from $415.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Waters currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $401.31.

Waters Corporation provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments: Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

