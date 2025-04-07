Schroder Investment Management Group Has $1.34 Million Position in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

Schroder Investment Management Group cut its stake in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Free Report) by 16.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,424 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 7,919 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in PPL were worth $1,342,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in PPL by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 35,796 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,184,000 after purchasing an additional 2,382 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in PPL in the third quarter worth approximately $386,000. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in PPL by 8.9% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 160,417 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,305,000 after acquiring an additional 13,169 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in PPL by 1,087.0% in the third quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 281,254 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,304,000 after acquiring an additional 257,559 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP grew its position in PPL by 14.1% in the third quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 80,253 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,655,000 after acquiring an additional 9,901 shares in the last quarter. 76.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PPL Trading Down 4.8 %

Shares of PPL stock opened at $34.48 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $25.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.50, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.65. PPL Co. has a 1 year low of $25.93 and a 1 year high of $36.64. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

PPL Increases Dividend

PPL ( NYSE:PPL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.03). PPL had a return on equity of 8.88% and a net margin of 10.49%. The company had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that PPL Co. will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.2725 per share. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 10th. This is a positive change from PPL’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. PPL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 90.08%.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Tadd J. Henninger sold 1,424 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.48, for a total value of $47,675.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $376,951.32. This represents a 11.23 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider John R. Crockett III sold 1,589 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.12, for a total value of $52,627.68. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $359,186.40. This represents a 12.78 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,140 shares of company stock worth $173,005. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on PPL shares. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of PPL in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup upgraded PPL from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 10th. Barclays upped their price target on PPL from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. UBS Group raised their price objective on PPL from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on PPL from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PPL has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.27.

About PPL

PPL Corporation, an energy company, focuses on providing electricity and natural gas to approximately 3.6 million customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Kentucky Regulated, Pennsylvania Regulated, and Rhode Island Regulated. The company delivers electricity to customers in Pennsylvania, Kentucky, Virginia, and Rhode Island; delivers natural gas to customers in Kentucky and Rhode Island; and generates electricity from power plants in Kentucky.

