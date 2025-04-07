Schroder Investment Management Group Has $1.97 Million Stock Holdings in Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD)

Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in shares of Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD – Free Report) by 327.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,741 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,827 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Modine Manufacturing were worth $1,969,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Modine Manufacturing by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 247,400 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $28,681,000 after purchasing an additional 17,599 shares in the last quarter. Entropy Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Modine Manufacturing during the fourth quarter worth about $452,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 247,975 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $28,748,000 after acquiring an additional 22,259 shares in the last quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 9,929 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,151,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Modine Manufacturing by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 100,949 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $11,703,000 after acquiring an additional 9,920 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.23% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $155.00 price objective on shares of Modine Manufacturing in a research note on Monday, March 17th.

Modine Manufacturing Stock Performance

NYSE MOD opened at $70.29 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $87.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $114.20. The firm has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.59, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.18. Modine Manufacturing has a 1 year low of $64.79 and a 1 year high of $146.84.

Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.13. Modine Manufacturing had a net margin of 6.31% and a return on equity of 24.25%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Modine Manufacturing will post 3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Modine Manufacturing declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Friday, March 7th that authorizes the company to repurchase $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the auto parts company to purchase up to 2.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity at Modine Manufacturing

In other Modine Manufacturing news, Director William A. Wulfsohn acquired 2,530 shares of Modine Manufacturing stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $79.43 per share, for a total transaction of $200,957.90. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 7,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $578,012.11. This trade represents a 53.30 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Modine Manufacturing Company Profile

Modine Manufacturing Company provides thermal management products and solutions in the United States, Italy, Hungary, China, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Climate Solutions and Performance Technologies segments. The company offers heat transfer coils, including heat recovery and round tube plate fin coils; gas-fired, hydronic, electric and oilfired unit heaters; roof-mounted direct- and indirect-fired makeup air units; duct furnaces; infrared units; perimeter heating products; single packaged unit ventilators; modular chillers; air handler and condensing units; ceiling cassettes; evaporator unit coolers, remote condensers, fluid coolers, gas coolers, and dry and brine coolers; and motor and generator cooling coils, transformer oil coolers, radiators, dryers, and industrial heat exchangers.

