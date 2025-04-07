Schroder Investment Management Group Has $2.23 Million Holdings in Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI)

Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in shares of Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI – Free Report) by 610.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 57,508 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 49,415 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Bath & Body Works were worth $2,230,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in BBWI. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Bath & Body Works by 32.6% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 52,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,046,000 after acquiring an additional 12,964 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Bath & Body Works in the 3rd quarter valued at $8,129,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Bath & Body Works by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,704,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,088,000 after purchasing an additional 195,813 shares in the last quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Bath & Body Works by 1,078.2% during the third quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,575,000 after buying an additional 45,144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New Age Alpha Advisors LLC bought a new position in Bath & Body Works during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,350,000. Institutional investors own 95.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Bath & Body Works alerts:

Bath & Body Works Trading Down 2.6 %

BBWI opened at $27.11 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.16. The stock has a market cap of $5.81 billion, a PE ratio of 6.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.69. Bath & Body Works, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.41 and a 1 year high of $52.99.

Bath & Body Works Dividend Announcement

Bath & Body Works ( NYSE:BBWI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.05. Bath & Body Works had a net margin of 12.43% and a negative return on equity of 44.03%. The company had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.78 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Bath & Body Works, Inc. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 21st. Bath & Body Works’s payout ratio is 21.98%.

Bath & Body Works declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, February 27th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup raised Bath & Body Works from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, February 28th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Bath & Body Works from $43.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on shares of Bath & Body Works in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $46.00 target price (up previously from $42.00) on shares of Bath & Body Works in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bath & Body Works in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.06.

Read Our Latest Report on BBWI

Bath & Body Works Company Profile

(Free Report)

Bath & Body Works, Inc is a specialty retailers and home to America’s Favorite Fragrances, offering a breadth of exclusive fragrances for the body and home, including the selling collections for fine fragrance mist, body lotion and body cream, 3-wick candles, home fragrance diffusers and liquid hand soap.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBWI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bath & Body Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bath & Body Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.