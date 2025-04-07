Schroder Investment Management Group Has $2.39 Million Position in Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX)

Schroder Investment Management Group trimmed its position in Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX – Free Report) by 39.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 59,994 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 39,592 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Viking Therapeutics were worth $2,386,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VKTX. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 75.9% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 716 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. YANKCOM Partnership bought a new stake in Viking Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. S.A. Mason LLC grew its position in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in shares of Viking Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $75,000. Finally, AlphaQuest LLC raised its position in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 79.4% in the fourth quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 1,938 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 858 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.03% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on VKTX shares. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price target (down previously from $109.00) on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Viking Therapeutics from $74.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Viking Therapeutics from $122.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a report on Friday, February 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price target on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $95.18.

Viking Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VKTX opened at $22.62 on Monday. Viking Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.53 and a 52-week high of $81.86. The company has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a PE ratio of -22.62 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a fifty day moving average of $29.32 and a 200-day moving average of $45.06.

Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.05). During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.25) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Viking Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other Viking Therapeutics news, Director Sarah Kathryn Rouan purchased 1,240 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $24.15 per share, for a total transaction of $29,946.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,946. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Viking Therapeutics

Viking Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for metabolic and endocrine disorders. The company's lead drug candidate is VK2809, an orally available tissue and receptor-subtype selective agonist of the thyroid hormone receptor beta (TRß), which is in Phase IIb clinical trials to treat patients with biopsy-confirmed non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, as well as NAFLD.

Featured Stories

