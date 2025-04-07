Schroder Investment Management Group Has $2.56 Million Position in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

Schroder Investment Management Group lessened its stake in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Free Report) by 12.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 87,526 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,953 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $2,557,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 64.1% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in VICI Properties in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC acquired a new position in VICI Properties in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Continuum Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 30.5% during the 3rd quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 1,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cromwell Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 31.3% during the 4th quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC now owns 2,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.71% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on VICI shares. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of VICI Properties in a report on Monday, January 27th. KeyCorp restated a “sector weight” rating on shares of VICI Properties in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of VICI Properties from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Mizuho raised their target price on VICI Properties from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on VICI Properties from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.63.

VICI Properties Trading Down 3.4 %

VICI Properties stock opened at $30.57 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.28. VICI Properties Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.08 and a 52 week high of $34.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.30 billion, a PE ratio of 11.94, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 2.61.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $976.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $969.29 million. VICI Properties had a return on equity of 10.24% and a net margin of 69.59%. Equities research analysts forecast that VICI Properties Inc. will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

VICI Properties Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 20th were given a $0.4325 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 20th. This represents a $1.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.66%. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 67.58%.

VICI Properties Profile

(Free Report)

VICI Properties Inc is an S&P 500 experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including Caesars Palace Las Vegas, MGM Grand and the Venetian Resort Las Vegas, three of the most iconic entertainment facilities on the Las Vegas Strip.

Featured Articles

