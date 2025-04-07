Schroder Investment Management Group Increases Stock Position in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)

Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,258 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 1,009 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $1,890,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 119.5% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 250,555 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $14,735,000 after acquiring an additional 136,396 shares during the last quarter. Mechanics Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Rio Tinto Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its holdings in Rio Tinto Group by 148.5% during the 4th quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 2,092 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 47,592 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $2,799,000 after buying an additional 3,261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $432,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.33% of the company’s stock.

Rio Tinto Group Stock Performance

Shares of RIO stock opened at $54.66 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $68.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.47, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 0.66. The business has a 50 day moving average of $61.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.81. Rio Tinto Group has a 52 week low of $53.96 and a 52 week high of $74.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Rio Tinto Group Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 7th will be paid a dividend of $2.23 per share. This is an increase from Rio Tinto Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.77. This represents a yield of 7%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 7th. Rio Tinto Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.15%.

RIO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Rio Tinto Group from $83.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 6th. DZ Bank raised Rio Tinto Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, Clarkson Capital upgraded Rio Tinto Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and four have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.00.

Rio Tinto Group Company Profile

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company operates through Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper, and Minerals Segments. The Iron Ore segment engages in the iron ore mining, and salt and gypsum production in Western Australia. The Aluminum segment is involved in bauxite mining; alumina refining; and aluminium smelting.

