Schroder Investment Management Group Invests $2.77 Million in Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF)

Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 17,934 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,773,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in the fourth quarter valued at about $88,478,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Abercrombie & Fitch in the 4th quarter worth about $31,371,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Abercrombie & Fitch by 25.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,017,720 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $142,379,000 after buying an additional 204,901 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners acquired a new position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,327,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 23.2% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 701,798 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $104,898,000 after acquiring an additional 131,970 shares during the last quarter.

Abercrombie & Fitch Stock Performance

Shares of Abercrombie & Fitch stock opened at $73.37 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $95.74 and a 200 day moving average of $127.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.26 and a beta of 1.41. Abercrombie & Fitch Co. has a fifty-two week low of $66.51 and a fifty-two week high of $196.99.

Abercrombie & Fitch ( NYSE:ANF Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 5th. The apparel retailer reported $3.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.48 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. Abercrombie & Fitch had a return on equity of 46.50% and a net margin of 11.16%. The company’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.97 EPS. Analysts forecast that Abercrombie & Fitch Co. will post 10.62 EPS for the current year.

Abercrombie & Fitch declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, March 5th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.30 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the apparel retailer to buy up to 29.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on ANF. StockNews.com downgraded Abercrombie & Fitch from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, March 9th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $220.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $189.00 to $168.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $160.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, Raymond James set a $110.00 price target on Abercrombie & Fitch in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $140.88.

Abercrombie & Fitch Company Profile

Abercrombie & Fitch Co engages in the retail of apparel, personal care products, and accessories. The firm operates through following geographical segments: Americas, EMEA and APAC. The Americas segment includes operations in North America and South America. The EMEA segment includes operations in Europe, the Middle East and Africa.

