Schroder Investment Management Group Makes New Investment in Tango Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNGX)

Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in Tango Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNGX – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 655,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,031,000. Schroder Investment Management Group owned approximately 0.61% of Tango Therapeutics as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TNGX. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in Tango Therapeutics by 35.8% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 14,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 3,831 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tango Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Catalina Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tango Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $82,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tango Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $247,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd increased its stake in Tango Therapeutics by 340.1% during the 3rd quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 44,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 34,150 shares during the period. 78.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Barbara Weber sold 9,778 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.99, for a total value of $29,236.22. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,631,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,877,479.36. This represents a 0.60 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last three months, insiders sold 24,268 shares of company stock worth $72,561. 6.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Tango Therapeutics Price Performance

NASDAQ:TNGX opened at $1.27 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.73. The stock has a market cap of $137.30 million, a P/E ratio of -1.08 and a beta of 1.03. Tango Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.21 and a 1-year high of $12.02.

Tango Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TNGX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by ($0.03). Tango Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 284.42% and a negative return on equity of 49.64%. The business had revenue of $4.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.84 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Tango Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Tango Therapeutics Profile

Tango Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its lead program is TNG908, a synthetic lethal small molecule inhibitor of protein arginine methyltransferase 5 that is being developed as a treatment for cancers with methylthioadenosine phosphorylase deletions.

