Schroder Investment Management Group Makes New Investment in Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN)

Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in shares of Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 30,534 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,685,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in URBN. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in Urban Outfitters by 61.5% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 525 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Urban Outfitters by 36.3% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 759 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP increased its holdings in shares of Urban Outfitters by 32.3% during the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,222 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Urban Outfitters by 315.1% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,482 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Urban Outfitters by 38.2% in the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 1,699 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. 77.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Urban Outfitters alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

URBN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Urban Outfitters from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Urban Outfitters from $46.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Urban Outfitters from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Barclays lifted their target price on Urban Outfitters from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on Urban Outfitters from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Urban Outfitters has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Harry S. Cherken, Jr. sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total value of $757,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 495,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,012,448. This trade represents a 2.94 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Wesley S. Mcdonald sold 8,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.44, for a total value of $485,052.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $902,898. This trade represents a 34.95 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 99,976 shares of company stock valued at $5,573,263. 31.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Urban Outfitters Stock Up 3.0 %

NASDAQ URBN opened at $46.61 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.36, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $53.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.22. Urban Outfitters, Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.86 and a 52 week high of $61.16.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The apparel retailer reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.15. Urban Outfitters had a net margin of 6.11% and a return on equity of 15.86%. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Urban Outfitters, Inc. will post 3.91 EPS for the current year.

Urban Outfitters Profile

(Free Report)

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Nuuly. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Urban Outfitters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Urban Outfitters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.