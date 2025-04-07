Schroder Investment Management Group Purchases New Position in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT)

Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 18,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,908,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EEFT. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 57.3% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 175,027 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $18,000,000 after purchasing an additional 63,785 shares during the last quarter. Rock Creek Group LP boosted its position in Euronet Worldwide by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. Rock Creek Group LP now owns 20,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,057,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA increased its holdings in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 26.9% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 7,365 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $757,000 after buying an additional 1,563 shares in the last quarter. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Euronet Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,958,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Euronet Worldwide in the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,072,000. 91.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Euronet Worldwide alerts:

Insider Activity at Euronet Worldwide

In related news, CEO Michael J. Brown sold 95,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.69, for a total transaction of $9,565,550.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,418,966 shares in the company, valued at $142,875,686.54. This trade represents a 6.27 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 10.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EEFT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on Euronet Worldwide from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Euronet Worldwide from $135.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Euronet Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Euronet Worldwide has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.86.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Euronet Worldwide

Euronet Worldwide Trading Down 7.9 %

NASDAQ:EEFT opened at $93.18 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Euronet Worldwide, Inc. has a 1-year low of $91.07 and a 1-year high of $117.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.40, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $102.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $101.59.

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The business services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.05 by ($0.23). Euronet Worldwide had a return on equity of 27.74% and a net margin of 7.69%. On average, equities analysts expect that Euronet Worldwide, Inc. will post 9.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Euronet Worldwide Profile

(Free Report)

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, retailers, service providers, and individual consumers worldwide. It operates through three segments: Electronic Fund Transfer Processing, epay, and Money Transfer. The Electronic Fund Transfer Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit and prepaid card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EEFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Euronet Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Euronet Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.