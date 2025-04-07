Schroder Investment Management Group Raises Stock Position in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR)

Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Free Report) by 125.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,921 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,756 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Builders FirstSource were worth $1,996,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Allstate Corp acquired a new stake in Builders FirstSource in the 4th quarter valued at about $483,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 89.5% in the fourth quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 6,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $903,000 after purchasing an additional 2,983 shares during the last quarter. denkapparat Operations GmbH acquired a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $342,000. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA increased its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 329,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,062,000 after purchasing an additional 12,491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New Age Alpha Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource during the 4th quarter worth approximately $74,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.53% of the company’s stock.

Builders FirstSource Stock Performance

Builders FirstSource stock opened at $123.69 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $14.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.99. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 12 month low of $114.70 and a 12 month high of $206.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $141.46 and its 200-day moving average is $162.35.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Builders FirstSource ( NYSE:BLDR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.13. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 6.57% and a return on equity of 30.54%. The firm had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 11.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on BLDR. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 price target (down previously from $180.00) on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $205.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $230.00 target price on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $188.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Builders FirstSource currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $188.63.

Builders FirstSource Company Profile

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, floor trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products comprising intricate mouldings, stair parts, and columns under the Synboard brand name.

