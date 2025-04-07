Schroder Investment Management Group Reduces Position in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Schroder Investment Management Group lessened its stake in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Free Report) by 94.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 44,745 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 710,098 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Etsy were worth $2,409,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Etsy by 55.7% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 506 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. Kestra Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Etsy during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in Etsy by 153.1% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 825 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Etsy by 95.1% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 874 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 426 shares during the period. Finally, Denver PWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Etsy by 36.1% during the 4th quarter. Denver PWM LLC now owns 1,090 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.53% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Nicholas Daniel sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.48, for a total transaction of $75,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 20,698 shares in the company, valued at $1,044,835.04. This represents a 6.76 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Josh Silverman sold 21,666 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.05, for a total transaction of $1,127,715.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,004 shares in the company, valued at approximately $260,458.20. This trade represents a 81.24 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 50,952 shares of company stock worth $2,554,620 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ETSY. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Etsy from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Etsy from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Etsy from $105.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Etsy from $56.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on Etsy from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Etsy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.38.

Etsy Stock Performance

Etsy stock opened at $44.42 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.42. The company has a market capitalization of $4.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.74, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 2.15. Etsy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $43.43 and a fifty-two week high of $71.72.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The specialty retailer reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $852.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $861.37 million. Etsy had a negative return on equity of 46.62% and a net margin of 10.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

About Etsy

Etsy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, and France. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers. The company also offers Reverb, a musical instrument marketplace; Depop, a fashion resale marketplace; and Elo7, a Brazil-based marketplace for handmade and unique items.

