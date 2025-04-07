Schroder Investment Management Group Sells 1,204 Shares of Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX)

Schroder Investment Management Group reduced its position in shares of Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX – Free Report) by 5.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,095 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 1,204 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Crocs were worth $2,076,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CROX. UMB Bank n.a. increased its holdings in shares of Crocs by 46.6% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 447 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Allianz SE acquired a new stake in Crocs in the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new stake in Crocs during the 3rd quarter valued at $73,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in Crocs by 38.3% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 744 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whipplewood Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Crocs in the fourth quarter valued at $96,000. Institutional investors own 93.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Crocs alerts:

Insider Transactions at Crocs

In related news, EVP Adam Michaels sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.69, for a total transaction of $1,600,350.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 89,323 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,529,870.87. This represents a 14.38 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Shannon Sisler sold 4,659 shares of Crocs stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.75, for a total transaction of $511,325.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,215,565.25. This represents a 13.72 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Crocs Stock Up 4.9 %

Crocs stock opened at $100.65 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $102.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $111.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Crocs, Inc. has a twelve month low of $88.25 and a twelve month high of $165.32. The company has a market capitalization of $5.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.62.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The textile maker reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.25. Crocs had a return on equity of 46.27% and a net margin of 23.16%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Crocs, Inc. will post 13.2 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CROX shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $129.00 target price on shares of Crocs in a report on Thursday, February 13th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Crocs from $150.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Bank of America lifted their target price on Crocs from $144.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Guggenheim lowered their price target on Crocs from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Crocs from $122.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.53.

Get Our Latest Report on CROX

About Crocs

(Free Report)

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children under Crocs and HEYDUDE Brand in the United States and internationally. The company offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, slides, flips, wedges, platforms, socks, boots, charms, flip flops, sneakers, and slippers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CROX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Crocs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crocs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.