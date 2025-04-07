Schroder Investment Management Group Sells 145,475 Shares of Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW)

Schroder Investment Management Group decreased its position in shares of Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW – Free Report) by 64.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 80,240 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 145,475 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group owned about 0.08% of Highwoods Properties worth $2,417,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in shares of Highwoods Properties by 375.0% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 855 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new position in Highwoods Properties in the third quarter valued at about $48,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Highwoods Properties by 124.7% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 2,434 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,351 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Highwoods Properties by 363.7% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,972 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 2,331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Highwoods Properties by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 3,052 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. 96.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Highwoods Properties alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on HIW. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Highwoods Properties from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Highwoods Properties in a report on Monday, March 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com cut Highwoods Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Highwoods Properties from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Highwoods Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.50.

Highwoods Properties Stock Performance

Shares of Highwoods Properties stock opened at $27.14 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.57 and a beta of 1.15. Highwoods Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.52 and a twelve month high of $36.78. The company’s fifty day moving average is $28.99 and its 200 day moving average is $30.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85. Highwoods Properties had a return on equity of 4.33% and a net margin of 12.37%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Highwoods Properties, Inc. will post 3.36 EPS for the current year.

Highwoods Properties Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.37%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 18th. Highwoods Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 210.53%.

Highwoods Properties Profile

(Free Report)

Highwoods Properties, Inc, headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW), fully-integrated office real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Charlotte, Dallas, Nashville, Orlando, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HIW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Highwoods Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Highwoods Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.