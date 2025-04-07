Schroder Investment Management Group Sells 176 Shares of Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL)

Schroder Investment Management Group reduced its holdings in Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL – Free Report) by 14.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,040 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 176 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Markel Group were worth $1,794,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of Markel Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Markel Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Markel Group in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new stake in shares of Markel Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Quarry LP lifted its holdings in shares of Markel Group by 3,000.0% during the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 31 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.12% of the company’s stock.

Markel Group Stock Performance

NYSE MKL opened at $1,721.17 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $21.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.65 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,868.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,739.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Markel Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,417.65 and a 12-month high of $2,063.68.

Insider Buying and Selling

Markel Group ( NYSE:MKL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The insurance provider reported $20.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $20.66 by ($0.15). Markel Group had a return on equity of 7.55% and a net margin of 16.34%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Markel Group Inc. will post 96.25 EPS for the current year.

In other Markel Group news, Director Steven A. Markel sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,856.80, for a total value of $1,485,440.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 64,868 shares in the company, valued at approximately $120,446,902.40. The trade was a 1.22 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas Sinnickson Gayner bought 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2,008.01 per share, with a total value of $200,801.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 48,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $98,282,049.45. This trade represents a 0.20 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,034 shares of company stock valued at $3,778,952 over the last three months. 1.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MKL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Markel Group from $1,750.00 to $2,025.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. StockNews.com cut Markel Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,702.20.

Markel Group Company Profile

Markel Group Inc, a diverse holding company, engages in marketing and underwriting specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, and Germany. The company offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

