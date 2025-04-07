Schroder Investment Management Group Sells 34,158 Shares of Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM)

Schroder Investment Management Group decreased its stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM – Free Report) by 58.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,142 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,158 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Axsome Therapeutics were worth $2,047,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Meridian Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,791,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in Axsome Therapeutics by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 9,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $766,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA raised its position in Axsome Therapeutics by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 2,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 2,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 40.5% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. 81.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AXSM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $143.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $132.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $153.00 target price on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on Axsome Therapeutics from $212.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Axsome Therapeutics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.64.

Axsome Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of Axsome Therapeutics stock opened at $98.86 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.50 and a beta of 0.88. Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $64.11 and a 52 week high of $139.13. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $120.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $101.82.

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported ($0.96) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.97) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $118.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.83 million. Axsome Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 74.47% and a negative return on equity of 223.51%. Sell-side analysts expect that Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.79 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Nick Pizzie sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.07, for a total value of $393,210.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 42,187 shares in the company, valued at $5,529,450.09. This represents a 6.64 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 22.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Axsome Therapeutics Profile

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of novel therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in the United States. The company’s commercial product portfolio includes Auvelity (dextromethorphan-bupropion), a N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist with multimodal activity indicated for the treatment of major depressive disorder; and Sunosi (solriamfetol), a medication indicated to the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in patients with narcolepsy or obstructive sleep apnea.

