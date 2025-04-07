Schroder Investment Management Group Sells 3,685 Shares of Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J)

Schroder Investment Management Group trimmed its stake in Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Free Report) by 19.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 15,292 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,685 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Jacobs Solutions were worth $2,041,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Avalon Trust Co bought a new stake in Jacobs Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Jacobs Solutions by 71.9% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Quarry LP boosted its stake in Jacobs Solutions by 394.9% during the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in Jacobs Solutions by 42.7% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Jacobs Solutions by 215.7% in the 4th quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 363 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the period. 85.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

J has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $137.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $154.00 to $148.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Jacobs Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $161.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Jacobs Solutions has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.86.

Jacobs Solutions Stock Performance

NYSE:J opened at $111.47 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $127.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $135.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.66 billion, a PE ratio of 22.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.73. Jacobs Solutions Inc. has a 12-month low of $110.90 and a 12-month high of $156.31.

Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. Jacobs Solutions had a return on equity of 14.87% and a net margin of 4.28%. Jacobs Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.45 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Jacobs Solutions Inc. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Jacobs Solutions Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st were paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 21st. This is an increase from Jacobs Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Jacobs Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 26.39%.

Jacobs Solutions declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 4th that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase up to 9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Jacobs Solutions Profile

Jacobs Solutions Inc provides consulting, technical, engineering, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Critical Mission Solutions, People & Places Solutions, Divergent Solutions, and PA Consulting segments.

