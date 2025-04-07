Schroder Investment Management Group Sells 4,200,173 Shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z)

Schroder Investment Management Group lowered its holdings in shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z – Free Report) by 99.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,200,173 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Zillow Group were worth $1,943,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in Zillow Group by 7,410.0% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 751 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 741 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its position in Zillow Group by 53.3% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Zillow Group by 86.3% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its position in Zillow Group by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. 71.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Zillow Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp upgraded Zillow Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Sunday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on Zillow Group in a report on Friday, March 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Zillow Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $81.71.

Zillow Group Price Performance

NASDAQ Z opened at $66.54 on Monday. Zillow Group, Inc. has a one year low of $38.45 and a one year high of $89.39. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -141.57, a P/E/G ratio of 9.24 and a beta of 2.19.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The financial services provider reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.48). Zillow Group had a negative net margin of 5.01% and a negative return on equity of 2.12%. Equities analysts expect that Zillow Group, Inc. will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Jennifer Rock sold 5,796 shares of Zillow Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.50, for a total value of $437,598.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 51,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,878,435. This trade represents a 10.14 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Jun Choo sold 1,277 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.72, for a total transaction of $99,248.44. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 86,853 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,750,215.16. The trade was a 1.45 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 98,919 shares of company stock worth $7,869,478. Company insiders own 23.76% of the company’s stock.

Zillow Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands in mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company offers premier agent and rentals marketplaces, new construction marketplaces, advertising, display advertising, and business technology solutions, as well as dotloop and floor plans. It also provides mortgage originations and the sale of mortgages, and advertising to mortgage lenders and other mortgage professionals; and title and escrow services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding Z? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Zillow Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zillow Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.