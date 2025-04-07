Schroder Investment Management Group Sells 5,923 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Schroder Investment Management Group cut its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 20.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,683 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,923 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,770,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $257,541,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 71.7% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 2,104,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,142,000 after acquiring an additional 878,823 shares in the last quarter. Quantum Financial Planning Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $56,639,000. WestEnd Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 95.5% during the 4th quarter. WestEnd Advisors LLC now owns 1,390,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,509,000 after acquiring an additional 679,632 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 73.3% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,584,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,635,000 after acquiring an additional 670,089 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:VCSH opened at $78.83 on Monday. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $76.27 and a 12 month high of $79.54. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.48.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st were paid a $0.289 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 1st. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $3.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.40%.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

