Schroder Investment Management Group Sells 663 Shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Schroder Investment Management Group cut its stake in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Free Report) by 9.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,283 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 663 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $1,298,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Picton Mahoney Asset Management lifted its holdings in Align Technology by 69.9% during the 4th quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 141 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Align Technology during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in shares of Align Technology by 113.4% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 175 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 212.2% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 231 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in Align Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.43% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on ALGN. Mizuho cut their price objective on Align Technology from $295.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Align Technology in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $285.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Align Technology in a research note on Friday, February 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $255.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $235.00 price target (down from $270.00) on shares of Align Technology in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Align Technology has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $262.64.

Align Technology Stock Performance

Shares of Align Technology stock opened at $153.51 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $186.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $211.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.36, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.73. Align Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $143.00 and a 52 week high of $331.64.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by ($0.47). Align Technology had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 13.84%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Align Technology, Inc. will post 7.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Align Technology Profile

(Free Report)

Align Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners, and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists in the United States, Switzerland, and internationally. The company's Clear Aligner segment offers comprehensive products, including Invisalign comprehensive package that addresses the orthodontic needs of younger patients, such as mandibular advancement, compliance indicators, and compensation for tooth eruption; and Invisalign First Phase I and Invisalign First Comprehensive Phase 2 package for younger patients generally between the ages of six and ten years, which is a mixture of primary/baby and permanent teeth.

