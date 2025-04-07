Schroder Investment Management Group Trims Position in Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC)

Schroder Investment Management Group decreased its holdings in Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC – Free Report) by 9.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 18,612 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,029 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Boise Cascade were worth $2,211,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. R Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Boise Cascade in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Principal Securities Inc. raised its stake in Boise Cascade by 44.2% in the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 473 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Boise Cascade by 254.8% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 777 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 558 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Boise Cascade by 234.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,270 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 890 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its holdings in shares of Boise Cascade by 41.3% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,732 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Boise Cascade stock opened at $95.38 on Monday. Boise Cascade has a 1 year low of $89.59 and a 1 year high of $155.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $109.24 and its 200 day moving average is $126.11. The stock has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.98 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 3.34 and a quick ratio of 1.92.

Boise Cascade ( NYSE:BCC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The construction company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.79 by ($0.01). Boise Cascade had a return on equity of 17.04% and a net margin of 5.60%. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Boise Cascade will post 10.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 24th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 24th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. Boise Cascade’s dividend payout ratio is 8.79%.

In related news, Director Kristopher J. Matula sold 553 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.16, for a total value of $57,047.48. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,351,292.84. This trade represents a 4.05 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Jeffrey Robert Strom sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.21, for a total transaction of $450,945.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 38,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,810,585.46. This represents a 10.58 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on BCC. Loop Capital lowered their target price on Boise Cascade from $145.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Boise Cascade in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Boise Cascade from $157.00 to $134.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 24th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Boise Cascade from $136.00 to $122.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of Boise Cascade from $155.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Boise Cascade presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $128.50.

Boise Cascade Company engages in manufacture of wood products and distribution of building materials in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution. The Wood Products segment manufactures laminated veneer lumber and laminated beams used in headers and beams; I-joists for residential and commercial flooring and roofing systems, and other structural applications; structural, appearance, and industrial plywood panels; and ponderosa pine shop lumber and appearance grade boards.

