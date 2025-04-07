Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR) Shares Sold by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR – Free Report) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 56,610 shares of the company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Schrödinger were worth $1,092,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new position in Schrödinger during the fourth quarter worth about $264,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Schrödinger by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 20,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after acquiring an additional 1,755 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schrödinger by 108.7% during the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,464,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,499,000 after purchasing an additional 1,283,949 shares during the period. Monaco Asset Management SAM acquired a new stake in Schrödinger in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,543,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Schrödinger by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 125,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,413,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. 79.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:SDGR opened at $18.03 on Monday. Schrödinger, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.67 and a 12-month high of $29.15. The firm has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of -7.71 and a beta of 1.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $22.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.75.

Schrödinger ( NASDAQ:SDGR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.20). Schrödinger had a negative net margin of 91.84% and a negative return on equity of 35.77%. The company had revenue of $88.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.20 million. Equities analysts forecast that Schrödinger, Inc. will post -2.37 EPS for the current year.

In other Schrödinger news, CFO Geoffrey Craig Porges sold 5,491 shares of Schrödinger stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.76, for a total transaction of $119,484.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $599,357.44. The trade was a 16.62 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 8.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. KeyCorp raised their price target on Schrödinger from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Schrödinger from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.29.

Schrödinger, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops physics-based computational platform that enables discovery of novel molecules for drug development and materials applications. The company operates in two segments, Software and Drug Discovery. The Software segment is focused on licensing its software to transform molecular discovery for life sciences and materials science industries.

