Sei Investments Co. Has $1.45 Million Stake in Kaiser Aluminum Co. (NASDAQ:KALU)

Sei Investments Co. reduced its position in Kaiser Aluminum Co. (NASDAQ:KALU – Free Report) by 8.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,670 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,013 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Kaiser Aluminum were worth $1,452,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 DIFC Ltd bought a new position in Kaiser Aluminum in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. AlphaQuest LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 497.2% in the 4th quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 651 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in shares of Kaiser Aluminum in the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 93.0% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 851 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kaiser Aluminum during the 3rd quarter worth $217,000. 99.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Kaiser Aluminum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, March 23rd.

Shares of NASDAQ:KALU opened at $50.75 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.59. The company has a market cap of $817.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.68 and a beta of 1.32. Kaiser Aluminum Co. has a one year low of $46.81 and a one year high of $102.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The industrial products company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $765.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $752.00 million. Kaiser Aluminum had a net margin of 1.55% and a return on equity of 6.25%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Kaiser Aluminum Co. will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 24th were issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 24th. Kaiser Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 107.32%.

Kaiser Aluminum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacture and sale of semi-fabricated specialty aluminum mill products in the United States and internationally. It offers rolled, extruded, and drawn aluminum products used for aerospace and defense, aluminum beverage and food packaging, automotive and general engineering products.

